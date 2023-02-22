Prior coverage above: 1 killed in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The person who died after a truck crashed into a pole in Dayton on Monday has been identified.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the intersection of East Third Street and Linden Avenue on report of a crash just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Police said a pickup truck crashed into an RTA pole at the intersection.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has since identified the person who died as 64-year-old John Evans of Dayton.

There is no information on what caused the crash at this time.