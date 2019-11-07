Man dead after standoff in Sidney

Sidney Police Officers wait behind a home next door to the house purported to have someone with a gun on Wednesday, Nov. 6. (Photo: Sidney Daily News)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a standoff with several law enforcement agencies in Sidney Wednesday.

Sidney Police went to a house on Fair Road, near S. Highland Avenue, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. That’s where a woman said she had escaped from being held against her will.

The woman called 911 and said she went home on her lunch break, when she found her former boyfriend in her house.

According to the woman, the man was hiding behind a door. After she entered the house, the man grabbed her and used a taser to knock her down.

The man allegedly tied her up using flex ties, then assaulted her.

The woman told authorities that the man had an AR-15 style rifle.

According to the woman, she convinced the man to free her from the flex ties after about an hour. She then escaped the house and called for help.

Police arrived at the house, along with tactical officers from Sidney and Piqua. A hostage negotiator tried to communicate with the man, but did not get a response.

Police say they waited several hours, before entering the house. A search robot from the Allen County bomb squad went inside the house and found the man dead.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Wendell Johnson from Richmond, Indiana.

Police say it appears Johnson shot and killed himself.

Authorities found Johnson’s AR-15 style rifle, along with a large number of flex ties, a stun gun, extra AR-14 magazines and knives. His car was found parked a few blocks from the house.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.