DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Oxford Avenue shortly after midnight on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, neighbors reported hearing a gunshot in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Dayton police reported that a man was found lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after medics arrived.

There is no suspect information at the time and no one is in custody.