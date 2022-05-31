DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who died after a woman called 911 saying a male with a gunshot wound showed up at her door has been identified.

Dayton Police said crews were called to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue shortly after midnight on a report of a person shot.

A woman called police when a person began knocking on her door, saying he had been shot. The woman can be heard in the 911 call saying, “someone’s banging on my door saying he got shot. But I’m not answering my door ’cause I don’t trust my neighborhood.”

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died. The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the man as 42-year-old Jermaine Chatman.

Police said an investigation showed Chatman was shot during a robbery at 733 Parkview Avenue.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask nearby residents or business owners with surveillance cameras to review the footage from late May 28 to early May 29 and see if there is anything recorded that can help detectives. If you have any helpful footage, call police at 937-333-1232.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.