SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Police said it happened at 1:32 a.m. in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot and killed.

It’s unclear at this time if the shooting happened inside the building or if it happened in the parking lot.

No further details were provided.

We are working to learn further details and will update this story when we receive more information.