Man dead after shooting at Bellbrook home identified

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The man shot and killed at a Bellbrook home Saturday night has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner said Monday 40-year-old Andre Evans died after being shot at a home in the 1900 block of N. Regent Park Drive.

According to Bellbrook Police, officers were called to the Bellbrook home Saturday evening on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police said Evans was immediately taken to Miami Valley Hospital South, where he later died of his injuries.

Bellbrook police said they are actively investigating the shooting and received evidence collection assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. According to police, Andre Evans knew people at the Bellbrook home and this incident does not pose an ongoing danger to the public.

Police said the investigation is expected to be a lengthy process as they await autopsy and toxicology results, complete interviews, and gather additional evidence. No additional information was available.