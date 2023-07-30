KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a reported shooting in Kettering.

According to the Kettering Police Department, officers received a call to respond to a report of a shooting around 6:09 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened at the BP gas station in the 2300 block of South Smithville Road.

By the time Kettering officers arrived at the scene, they found a male who was dead.

A suspect was not at the scene when police arrived. Kettering police say they have already detained a “person of interest” for questioning regarding the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.