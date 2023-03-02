FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hit and killed on I-75 South in Franklin Township on Wednesday night.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred at 7:38 p.m. on I-75 South near milepost 40 in Franklin Township, Warren County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination was traveling south on I-75 while a pedestrian, 50-year-old Jerry Sprinkle, was in the roadway.

The tractor-trailer reportedly struck Sprinkle and he died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

OSHP reported that no charges have been filed and this crash remains under investigation.