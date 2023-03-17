MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a crash in Middletown on Thursday.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, the call for a crash in the area of University Boulevard and Shafor Street came into police shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle on Nelbar Street at the railroad pass that had crashed.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 53-year-old Douglas G. Miller, is dead as a result of the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Middletown Police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.