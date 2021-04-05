Man dead after Miami County brush fire

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found dead after a brush fire in Miami County Sunday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called around 5 p.m. to report a fire in the pasture behind her home on the 6000 block of Studebaker Road.

When authorities arrived, they found a brush fire. Investigators said a man was burning brush and died at the scene. They also said the man may have suffered a medical emergency.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the man was a neighbor of the woman who called.

