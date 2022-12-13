Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who died following a rollover crash in Dayton Saturday has been identified.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Police reported that a passerby saw the vehicle off the roadway in a parking lot.

Debris found south of the scene indicated that the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the side of the road, rolled over and came to a stop.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene of the crash.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has since identified the driver as 31-year-old Cody Orrick of Dayton.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.