HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree and driving into a yard in Huber Heights Thursday night.

According to Huber Heights crews on scene, a car went off the side of Taylorsville Road and hit a tree, and then came to a stop up against a home.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.

Police reported that speed is believed to be a factor.

