CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The one person who was killed after a semi and an SUV collided in Champaign County has been identified.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the call for a head-on crash involving a semi and an SUV came in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. The sheriff’s office reported the crash occurred on State Route 4 at State Route 56.

Upon arrival, crews determined that a 2020 Volvo semi was traveling southbound on SR-4 when a 2010 Ford SUV traveling northbound crossed the center line. The vehicle and the semi collided head-on, said the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the semi was not injured, however, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. CareFlight was reportedly called to assist with lifesaving measures.

The man who died was identified as 30-year-old Douglas C. Schilling of Mechanicsburg.

This incident remains under investigation.