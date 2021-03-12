Man dead after being struck by RTA bus, car in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died after he was struck by an RTA bus in Harrison Township Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road in Harrison Township. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the unidentified man was struck by an RTA bus and a car.

The man died at the scene and the incident is still being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

