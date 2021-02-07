Man dead after being hit by car in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 65-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said police were called to the scene near the intersection of Turner Road and North Main Street after 7 p.m.

Authorities confirmed the man was walking in the westbound lanes of Turner Road when he was hit by a car driven by a 43-year-old woman. The driver stopped and called 911.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.