Man dead after being found slumped over steering wheel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found unconscious and slumped over a steering wheel in Dayton Friday morning.

Police tell 2 NEWS the man was found pulled over on the ramp from eastbound US-35 to Smithville Road north. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the man’s death is not known at this time. The ramp to Smithville Road north from eastbound US-35 was blocked for about an hour while police investigated.

