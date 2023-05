DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a car fell on him at the University of Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at the Campus South apartments on Irving Avenue.

Dispatch reported that the car had fallen off a jack. 911 callers said they found the man under the vehicle as they were walking by and tried to help.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene.