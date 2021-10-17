SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is critically injured after a single-car crash in Springfield Saturday night.

On Saturday, October 16, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash on Lower Valley Pike.

The OSHP said early investigation showed a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling northeast on Lower Valley Pike when the driver, Daniel Strateger, failed to follow a right curve. The car crashed into a guardrail and then a concrete barrier at high speed.

Officers say Strateger was not wearing a seatbelt and was badly injured in the crash. He is currently in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Lower Valley Pike was shut down for around three hours while crews cleared the road.

The curve is marked with several reflective signs, and troopers are investigating why the driver did not make the turn. This crash is still under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol