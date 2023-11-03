JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in Jefferson Township Friday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of South Union Road and Derby Road just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly listed in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a 58-year-old man were arguing over an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office reported that the 58-year-old shot the victim.

The suspect was found at the scene of the shooting and was interviewed by detectives. He has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation.