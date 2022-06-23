BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Brookville man has crashed into a house for the second time this year, police say.

Officers responded to the 200 block of June Place just after 7 a.m., according to Major Tom Simon with the Brookville Police Department, a driver had gone over the curb and collided with the corner of a home on the road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person with a minor injury. The driver was uninjured in the crash. The homeowner said that one person was asleep in the room when the car collided with the front corner of the house. The residents have not been displaced by the damage.

According to police, the driver said the sun got into his eyes, causing the incident. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. In the meantime, the driver was issued several citations for moving violations.

This is not the first time this man has collided with a home in this neighborhood, Simon said. On January 13 of this year, police said the driver collided with a home on Terrace Park Boulevard.