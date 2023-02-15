DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man crashed into a parked car Wednesday afternoon after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, even though no one was pursuing him.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the man was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Dayton before fleeing. Officers did not pursue the suspect. The crash occurred shortly after the traffic stop.

The individual went to the hospital to get checked out after the crash but had no serious injuries, according to authorities.