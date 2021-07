LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after crashing his car into a home in Logan County.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 33 near State Route 366.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was in the home at the time of the crash and made it out unharmed. The driver was flighted to Saint Rita’s Medical Center

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation