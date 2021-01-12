Man crashes car into Dayton home, flees scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a man who ran away after crashing his SUV into a home.

The crash happened on Germantown Street near Lakeview Avenue Monday night. Authorities said a man wearing all black ditched the SUV after crashing into the front of the house.

There’s been no word on injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Dayton Police.