DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after reportedly crashing an aircraft into a tree in Darke County Monday evening.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 4300 block of Palestine Hollansburg Road in reference to a power aircraft accident around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 37-year-old man lost control of a 1998 Buckeye Dream Machine, crashing into a tree. He was reportedly trapped in the aircraft and suspended approximately 15 feet up in the tree.

Crews from the Greeneville City Fire Department were able to free the man with the use of a ladder truck.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the man was treated at the scene and then transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as well as crews from Tri-Village Rescue, the Liberty Township Fire Department and the Greenville City Fire Department assisted at the scene.