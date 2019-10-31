Man convicted of rape found dead in Miami County Jail

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man awaiting sentencing after a rape conviction was found dead Thursday morning in his cell at the Miami Couny Jail.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Thursday in a release that Ebon A. Hahn, Sr., 29, was found hanging by a sheet and a partial towel from cell bard around 3:45 AM Thursday.

Corrections staff immediately released Hahn from the sheet and began resuscitation and called for medics, Duchak said. Mr. Hahn was pronounced deceased at the scene. Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn ordered the remains to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Duchak said Hahn was found guilty of several felony offenses on October 3 and was awaiting sentencing which was scheduled for November 12th. Court records show Hanh was convicted on three counts of rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual battery.

Duchak said in addition to the death investigation an administrative investigation will also occur. The preliminary investigation has shown that there is no suspicion of foul play and Hahn had not verbalized nor displayed any signs of being suicidal to corrections staff or other inmates in his cell block. Detectives did recover a suicide letter.

Sheriff Duchak said The death investigation and the administrative investigation are ongoing.

