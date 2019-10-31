Breaking News
Missing Miami County teens found in Huber Heights
Live Now
House debates next step in impeachment inquiry

Man convicted of rape found dead in Miami County Jail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jail-prison-cell-bars_281530

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man awaiting sentencing after a rape conviction was found dead Thursday morning in his cell at the Miami Couny Jail.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Thursday in a release that Ebon A. Hahn, Sr., 29, was found hanging by a sheet and a partial towel from cell bard around 3:45 AM Thursday.

Corrections staff immediately released Hahn from the sheet and began resuscitation and called for medics, Duchak said. Mr. Hahn was pronounced deceased at the scene. Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn ordered the remains to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Duchak said Hahn was found guilty of several felony offenses on October 3 and was awaiting sentencing which was scheduled for November 12th. Court records show Hanh was convicted on three counts of rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual battery.

Duchak said in addition to the death investigation an administrative investigation will also occur.  The preliminary investigation has shown that there is no suspicion of foul play and Hahn had not verbalized nor displayed any signs of being suicidal to corrections staff or other inmates in his cell block.  Detectives did recover a suicide letter.

Sheriff Duchak said The death investigation and the administrative investigation are ongoing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS