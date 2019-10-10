Man convicted of Koneta Hotel fire sentenced to 19 years

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Auglaize County man who was convicted in the fire at the Koneta Hotel in Wapakoneta in December was sentenced on Tuesday.

Wesley Slaughter, 20, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to five charges of aggravated arson in connection with the blaze that happened on Dec. 23, 2018. Slaughter is also ordered to pay a restitution of $32,296.28.

Around 20 people were displaced by the fire.

