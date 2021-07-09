Man connected with Dayton child reported missing could face criminal charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who took a child and later returned after the child was reported missing could face one criminal charge.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told 2 NEWS one charge of Child Endangerment will be presented to a Montgomery County grand jury next week.

Robert Streety was taken into custody Thursday after the child he had with him was reported missing.

The child was reported missing in Dayton at 9:18 a.m. Thursday. Police told 2 NEWS Thursday someone was able to get in touch with Streety, who returned the child to the scene on Broadway Street.

Police were planning to issue an Amber Alert moments before the child was located.

The child was reunited with family and Streety was taken into custody for questioning.

The Montgomery County grand jury could review the charges as soon as next week. As of Friday, Streety has not been charged with a crime.

