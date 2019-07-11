Man calls police after finding item resembling pipe bomb

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a home on Valley Street in Dayton Thursday afternoon after a man believed he may have found a pipe bomb.

Upon further investigation by the bomb squad, Lt. Hall tells 2 NEWS a pipe that was capped on both ends was found on scene and did, indeed, look suspicious. Ultimately, it was not found to be a hazard.

Streets in the surrounding area were blocked off until police could be sure the area was safe.

