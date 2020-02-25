Man charged with shooting Fairborn officer changes plea

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man charged with shooting a Fairborn police officer during a standoff changed his plea on Tuesday.
Police say Luke Easterday shot the officer in the arm during a seven-hour standoff at his Archer Drive apartment back in April of 2019.
Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony. The state dismissed the remaining counts against him including attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.
Easterday must also register as part of the violent offender database.
He faces up to 19 and a half years in prison.
A final disposition is set for March 30 at 11:30 a.m.
