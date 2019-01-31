Man charged with shaking baby appears in court

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of shaking and injuring his girlfriend’s baby was arraigned in court Wednesday.

Roger Meyer is facing charges of felonious assault and child endangering after police say the four-month-old infant was hospitalized and had blunt-force trauma to the head.

The baby is currently in the intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s after undergoing surgery. She had bleeding in her brain upon her arrival at the hospital.

Meyer's bond is set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on February 5.

