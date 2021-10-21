DAYTON, OH (10/21/2021) – A Dayton man has been accused of murder in the shooting death of a homeless woman in Dayton.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Ricky Renado Hill, 44, of Dayton, has been indicted for counts related to the October 11 shooting.

Prosecutors said on the morning of Monday, October 11, 2021, Dayton Police officers were called to Caho Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 25‐year‐old Faith Guffey had been shot in the head. Guffey was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit investigated a shooting on Caho St. in Dayton on October 11, 2021. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Further investigation, including witness statements, identified Hill as the shooter. He was arrested the same day as the shooting.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

The Prosecutor’s office said the counts of murder and felonious assault include 3‐year and 54‐month firearm specifications.

Hill was just released from prison in July, after serving 28 years for a prior conviction for attempted murder, according to the Prosecutor’s office. Hill is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 26, 2021.