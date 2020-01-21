Man charged with murder after body found in Kettering dumpster

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Court records show a Dayton man has been officially charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a Kettering dumpster.

Terrel Ross faces charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Police arrested Ross on Sunday after Sierra Woodfork’s body was found Saturday morning. Friends tell 2 NEWS the two were in a relationship, though that has not been confirmed by police.

The Montgomery County Coroner says Woodfork had been stabbed several times.