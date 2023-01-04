Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been charged with murder after the death of a Miami Township woman in December of 2022.

According to the Miami Township Police Department, officers responded to Spring Falls Drive on December 17 and found a victim, 29-year-old Kayla Davis had been shot and killed.

Detectives began investigating the incident, later learning that a suspect, Juvall Jenkins had turned himself in to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jenkins is now facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon. He was indicted by a Grand Jury at the Miamisburg Municipal Court on January 3.