Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is charged with murder after a shooting left one man dead and two other people injured early Sunday morning.
A judge set bail for 30-year-old Dayveon Johnson at $1,000,000 on Tuesday. He is charged with murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Dayton Police say the shooting happened along South Broadway near Swisher Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers found three people shot. 40-year-old Corleone Lewis later died from his injuries.
Johnson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and is due back in court on February 19.
