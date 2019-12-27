Man charged in Del Rio case wants out of jail, prosecutors fight to keep him in

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who is facing charges in connection with the drug raid that resulted in the shooting death of Det. Jorge Del Rio is asking to be released from jail while he awaits his trial.

Cahke Cortner, 39, was indicted on five counts in the Del Rio case: conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, and brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He also is charged with carrying a firearm during an in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Attorneys representing Cortner filed a motion in early December to reconsider his detention order while he awaits trial. He is currently being held in the Butler County Jail.

In response to the motion. United States Attorneys issued a response, opposing the release, saying “the nature and circumstances of those offenses, moreover, involve conduct that is as serious as any conduct that may give rise to federal charges. A federal grand jury has found probable cause to believe that Cortner participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy that resulted in the shooting death of DEA Task Force Officer and Dayton Police Department Detective Jorge Del Rio.”

