Man charged in 2 December shootings that left 2 dead captured in Atlanta

Fatal jazz club shooting

Fatal jazz club shooting in Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who is charged with two separate shootings that occurred within hours of each other in Dayton, killing two people, has been captured in Atlanta, Dayton Police announced Tuesday.

Christopher Smith was captured and charged in the shootings at Rick’s Jazz Club and Save Food Super Market on Dec. 5.

The shooting outside of Rick’s Jazz Club happened just after 3 am on Dec. 5. Brandon Harris, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Just after 10 am on Dec. 5, Clarence Brown, 33, of Dayton, was gunned down in front of a grocery store on Germantown Road, near the site of Rick’s Jazz Club.

Smith will be extridicted back to the Miami Valley to face charges.

