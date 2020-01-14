Man charged in 2 December shootings that left 2 dead captured in Atlanta

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who is charged with two separate shootings that occurred within hours of each other in Dayton, killing two people, has been captured in Atlanta, Dayton Police announced Tuesday.

Christopher Smith was captured and charged in the shootings at Rick’s Jazz Club and Save Food Super Market on Dec. 5.

The shooting outside of Rick’s Jazz Club happened just after 3 am on Dec. 5. Brandon Harris, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Just after 10 am on Dec. 5, Clarence Brown, 33, of Dayton, was gunned down in front of a grocery store on Germantown Road, near the site of Rick’s Jazz Club.

Smith will be extridicted back to the Miami Valley to face charges.

#Captured – Christopher Smith, who was charged in connection to two shootings that happened within hours of each other on 12/5/19 & left 2 people dead & 1 wounded was found & taken into custody by @FBIAtlanta Violent Crimes Task Force.

We appreciate their assistance! pic.twitter.com/JpAPogkUxk — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 14, 2020

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.