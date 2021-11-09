SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man has been charged with felony auto theft after a pursuit in a stolen police cruiser ended across state lines.

32-year-old Mitchell Gard stole a police cruiser from Richmond Indiana on October 25, authorities say.

OSHP said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop at State Route 47 in Sidney, Ohio, but Gard took off, sped through town and caused a minor crash at Wilkinson Street and State Route 47. The cruiser continued on State Route 29, where police found the vehicle had crashed near the railroad overpass near Pasco.

Shelby County court records say Gard was indicted for failure to comply and receiving stolen property.