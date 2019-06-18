Man caught looking under restroom stalls faces voyeurism charges

by: WDTN.com Staff

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A man previously convicted of voyeurism has been accused once again of looking under stalls in women’s restrooms, Beavercreek Police say.

35-year-old Harold Rimblert III faces two charges of voyeurism after authorities say he was looking under the stalls in women’s restrooms at Panera and a Michaels craft store last Friday.

According to a police report, he also attempted the same behavior at a Chik-fil-A, but was caught in the restroom by an employee and kicked off the property.

Rimblert is registered as a sex offender and has already been convicted of voyeurism multiple times over the past several years.

He is expected to appear in court on June 21 for his arraignment.

