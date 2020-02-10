Man buys 2 french bulldogs with fake credit card in Butler County, sells them

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested and charged with a felony after buying two french bulldogs in Liberty Township with a fraudulent credit card before selling them, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

According to Sheriff Jones, Jerry Armstrong, of Cincinnati, bought the dogs from the Your New Puppy pet store in Liberty Township for $6,000. When questioned about it, Armstrong told authorities he sold the dogs and doesn’t know who he sold them to or where they live.

Armstrong was charged with theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony. Armstrong is currently incarcerated in Kentucky but will be transported back to Butler County.

“We hope these canines are being properly cared for by whomever bought them from this individual, and hope he doesn’t think coming up here to Butler County to commit this crime would somehow make it easier for him. If so, he’s sadly mistaken,” Sheriff Jones said.