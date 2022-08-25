XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of attempting to kidnap a child from a Xenia school was caught on video lunging at a police officer with a pen.

According to the Xenia Police Department, 35-year-old Reid Duran walked into the St. Brigid School in Xenia during an Open House event on Monday, claiming to be the parent of one of the children there. Duran raised suspicion among staff and parents, prompting them to call the police.

(Reid Duran, Greene County Jail)

Xenia police said that Duran made “concerning comments” during the investigation, including admitting that he was there to kidnap one of the children.

“This is a unique experience,” Sgt. Lon Etchison with the Xenia Police Division Detective Section said. “You know, I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years and this is the first time I’ve dealt with something like this.”

Duran agreed to go to the police station to speak with detectives. While waiting in the interview room, Duran grabbed a pen and violently lunged at the officer, aiming for his neck and face. The officer quickly defended himself and took Duran to the ground. Duran was placed under arrest and was handcuffed for the remainder of the interview.

After the interview, Duran tried to escape the room, forcing officers to physically restrain him again. He is now being held at the Greene County Jail.

On Tuesday, August 23, Duran was charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and escape. He remains at the Greene County Jail without bond.