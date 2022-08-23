XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn man is facing several charges after attempting to kidnap a child from a xenia school open house and attacking a police officer.

According to the Xenia Police Department, 35-year-old Reid Duran walked into the St. Bridgid School in Xenia during an Open House event, claiming to be the parent of one of the children there. School staff found out this claim was false and called the police.

Xenia Police said that Duran made “concerning comments” during the investigation and asked him to come to the police department to speak to the Detectives. While waiting to be interviewed, Duran grabbed a pen and tried to stab one of the officers.

The officer was unharmed and took Duran into custody without injury.

Duran told police he attended the open house with the intent to kidnap one of the children at the event. After the interview, Duran tried to escape, forcing officers to physically restrain him. He is now being held at the Greene County Jail.

On Tuesday, August 23, Duran was charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and escape. He remains at the Greene County Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation. The Xenia Police Division asks that anyone with information concerning this event call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.