Man asks neighbors for help after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and taken to the hospital Sunday morning in Dayton.

Montgomery Regional Dispatch tells 2 News police were called to the 3800 block of Cornell Drive after a man was going door to door asking neighbors for help and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. Our 2 News crew on scene were able to spot a weapon at the scene.

A homicide unit was called to the scene and the victim is alive after sustaining life-threatening injuries. Police are working to identify a suspect and determine what lead up to the shooting.

2 NEWS will update this story when more information is available.