DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested after threats were made at Fairview Elementary School in Dayton on Friday, April 21.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, police are investigating after threats were made at Fairview Elementary School in Dayton. On Friday afternoon, the school requested officers come to the scene after a boy was seen making threats against people inside the school.

Officers arrived on the scene and spotted the suspect, who attempted to flee the scene. After a foot chase, officers were able to take the boy into custody. During the chase the school and other nearby businesses were placed under lockdown.

No injuries have been reported at this time, authorities said. This incident remains under investigation.

