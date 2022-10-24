Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

On October 20, 2022, Massie took a plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to the charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. All other charges were dropped.

According to court documents, this charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail followed by no more than five years of probation. He may also pay a fine of up to $5,000.

In addition to the above penalties, Massie agreed to pay a $10 special assessment to the Clerk of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.