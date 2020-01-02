WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on Middletown warehouse fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested in connection with a large fire at a vacant warehouse Wednesday in Middletown, according to a report from our NBC partner in Cincinnati, WLWT.

According to the report, Joshua Lamb has been arrested and charged with arson. Police say Lamb, who is homeless, was in the warehouse and attempting to build a fire inside the warehouse. When he left it for a moment, he returned to find his bed on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the warehouse at the corner of Girard Avenue and Verity Parkway in Middletown shortly before 7 am Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Several streets around the warehouse were blocked off, including Park, Girard, and a large stretch of Verity Parkway, according to WLWT.

“We went defensive immediately because this is an unsafe structure,” Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said.

According to Lolli, the damage is “catastrohpic.” The fire caused several walls to collapse, as well as various parts of the roof.

“We had a lot of flying embers, so we had crews going through the neighborhoods making sure there was no fire extension into homes or other structures around the neighborhood,” Lolli said.

Police say that Lamb attempted to put out the fire, but it had already spread. He then left the scene because he had other warrants out for his arrest.

WLWT says that the homeless community often uses the vacant building to escape the cold. It is not known if there are any injuries.

The building was most recently owned by BP Logan Corporation, and was foreclosed on by Butler County Auditor in October 2018. Judgement of the foreclosure was issued in April 2019 and a sale of the property was ordered by the court. A sheriff sale of the property was attempted twice in November 2019, with no sale completed. The property was requested to be forfeited to the State of Ohio by the Butler County Prosecutors office on November 22, 2019.

