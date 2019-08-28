XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights man was arrested this week in connection with the death of a Fairborn man in 2016.

Our friends at the Fairborn Daily Herald report that 24-year-old Rashawn Cochran is in the Greene County Jail, awaiting arraignment on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

An indictment from August 21 alleges that on or around November 20, 2016, Cochran caused the death of 19-year-old Jarrell Plummer, while committing or attempting to commit an act of violence.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Haller says their theory is that the incident was drug-related.

Cochran faces 15 to life for the murder charge and 3-11 years for the aggravated robbery charge.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

