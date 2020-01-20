Man arrested in connection with body found in Kettering dumpster

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested in connection with the body found in a Kettering dumpster.

The man was arrested and will be charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, according to Kettering Police. He was arrested on S. Gettysburg Ave. Sunday night just before 8 pm, according to jail records.

Sierra Woodfork, 24, was found dead in a dumpster in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

“Somebody was going through the dumpster and saw some boots, realized the boots were attached to legs,” Officer Joe Ferrell, a Kettering Police spokesperson, said. “They flagged down an officer.”

According to Ferrell, Woodfork’s body was wrapped in a blanket or sleeping bag. Police were on scene for several hours as they searched the area.

No court date has been set for the man who has been arrested.

