DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted in an alleged child rape case in Dayton is now in custody.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 48-year-old Augustine Rosales was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland.

Rosales reportedly had an active arrest warrant in Montgomery County for rape of a minor under 13, sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He has since been booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Rosales is also the father of the late Lucas Rosales, the 7-year-old who went missing at Eastwood MetroPark in April.