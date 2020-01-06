Man arrested in child’s overdose death in Cincinnati

Charles Foggie

Charles Foggie (Hamilton County Jail)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after an 18-month-old’s death from a fentanyl overdose, according to out partners at WLWT.

Brayden Foggie was found dead Oct. 15 in a Cincinnati home. On Sunday, 25-year-old Charles Foggie was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The child was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 2100 block of Selim Ave. in Cincinnati’s South Fairmount neighborhood. Brayden was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled his death as “a homicide as the proximate result of the ingestion of the drug fentanyl.”

Charles Foggie is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

