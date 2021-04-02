Man arrested in Butler Twp. after police find stolen car

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a man Friday at the Motel 6 on Miller Lane in Butler Township.

Butler Township Police told 2 NEWS officers were sweeping the area around Miller Lane and spotted a car that had been reported stolen. A man was arrested for the stolen vehicle and, police say, that same man was wanted for an armed robbery.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent photos of the arrest to the WDTN newsroom.

No other details are available at this time.